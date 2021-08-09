National Filet Mignon Day is August 13th, get the best recipe here!

It is National Filet Mignon Day on Aug. 13th and Jennifer Burns and the Utah Beef Council want to make sure you’re prepared with the best recipes available!

Today Jennifer shows the best tips for a Filet Mignon with Herb Butter, get all the tricks and print the recipe here!

Ingredients you’ll need:

Filet Mignon 1 lb. filet mignon steaks 2 canola or vegetable oil Salt and Pepper, to taste

Herb Butter 1/2 stick butter, softened 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped 1 tablespoon fresh thyme 2 garlic cloves, diced



Instructions: Season both sides of steaks generously with salt and pepper. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook steaks to desired doneness. Let rest 5 minutes. Mix softened butter with parsley, thyme, and garlic. To serve, divide the Herb Butter on the steaks. Serve immediately.



For more recipes for National Filet Mignon Day, you can visit the Utah Beef Council website and check out all the fantastic recipes they have available.

*Sponsored Content