National Burger Day that’s coming up on August 27th, you’ll want to try this Western Burger!

National Burger Day is on August 27th so let’s celebrate! This bunless burger is perfect and kept friendly!
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded, chopped
- 2 teaspoons chopped onion
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 4 Butter, romaine or iceberg lettuce leaves
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- 1 tomato, sliced
- 1 avocado, sliced
Instructions:
- Combine Ground Beef, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, salt and black pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
- Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
- Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
- Place each burger on lettuce. Evenly top with onion, tomato and avocado. Wrap lettuce around burgers.
- Kitchen Tips: Make sure your grill is clean (to prevent flare-ups) and the rack is well-oiled (to prevent sticking).
