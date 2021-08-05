Movies are back, Come check out this extensive luxury makeover!

This afternoon we are talking about the Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City and how they’re ready to welcome guests after an extensive luxury makeover.

Jennifer Burns is joined by Megaplex President, Blake Andersen to talk about all of the exciting changes that happened during the makeover and also to announce that they’re celebrating their 20th Anniversary this fall. They opened on November 2, 2001, which was right before the Olympics in Salt Lake City!

The building was closed for several months to undergo this transformation because every part of the structure was stripped down to the original shell. Megaplex wanted to make sure that every area of the new space was reconfigured to enhance the Megaplex Luxury Experience for guests.

A soft opening will be available on August 13th to start welcoming guests for the Ryan Reynolds movie Free Guy. This is anticipated that it will give them time to wrap up the final details of construction and also train their team with new systems. A grand opening celebration is scheduled in early October, just in time for the release of the new James Bond film, No Time to Die.

The redesigned Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway features nine luxury auditoriums, every auditorium features heated power luxury recliners with a state-of-the-art laser projection system with a premium Dolby Atmos audio system.

In addition to the auditoriums, they’ve also enhanced their Guest Services. Including their food and beverage Selection. The kitchen has been redesigned and will allow for a wider selection of menu options, you can also continue to enjoy the legendary Megaplex popcorn with real butter and Coca-Cola Freestyle.

Make sure you head on over to The Gateway website for the upcoming shows and watch for additional upcoming events.

*Sponsored Content