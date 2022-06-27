(The Daily Dish) Mojo Beef Kabobs are full of flavor with a tasty Mojo marinade and sauce! Jennifer and Jacob with Utah Beef Council are here to show us how to make it taste AND look as delicious as ever!

Beef Kabob Ingredients:

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (1 pound)

1 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper

1 large lime, cut into 8 wedges

1 small red onion, cut into 8 thin wedges

1 container grape or cherry tomatoes (about 10 ounces)

Mojo Sauce Ingredients:

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon minced garlic

3/4 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Whisk Mojo Sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Set aside.

Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces; season with pepper.

Alternately thread beef with lime and onion wedges evenly onto four 12-inch metal skewers.

Thread tomatoes evenly onto four 12-inch metal skewers.

Cook’s Tip:

To make lime wedges, cut lime crosswise in half. Cut each half into quarters, forming wedges.

When cutting the onion into wedges for kabobs, leave the root end intact so the wedges hold together during skewering.

Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill tomato kabobs, covered, for about 2 to 4 minutes or until slightly softened, turning occasionally. Grill beef kabobs, covered, for 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 9 to 11 minutes) for medium-rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Serve kabobs drizzled with sauce.

Test Kitchen Tips Thread steak pieces onto skewers leaving small spaces between them. Loose or tight spacing can cause beef to cook unevenly.

Print this recipe for your records at home HERE and then head on over to the Utah Beef Council website for more recipes and nutrient information.

*Sponsored content.