How do you like your meatloaf? A little spicy? How about with an Asian twist? No matter what your tastebuds desire, this delicious dish from The Utah Beef Council helps you deliver a made to order recipe. Jennifer Burns (@JBCookinghost) and Jacob Schmidt from the Utah Beef Council shares this tasty spin on mini-meatloaf.

Five-Way Mini Meatloaves

Base Meatloaf Recipe:

1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1/3 cup saltine, butter cracker crumbs or Panko bread crumbs

1/3 cup finely chopped onion

1/3 cup reduced-fat 2% milk

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Toppings:

Ketchup or barbecue sauce and shredded Cheddar cheese

Instructions

Heat oven to 350°F. Combine all ingredients in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.

Cook’s Tip: To make cracker crumbs, place crackers in food-safe plastic bag; close bag securely, squeezing out air. Crush crackers with rolling pin to form fine crumbs. Shape beef mixture into 12 equal portions. Place into 12-cup standard muffin pan, lightly patting beef mixture to level top. Bake in 350°F oven 19 to 20 minutes, until internal temperature reaches 160°F.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Remove from oven. Garnish with Toppings, as desired. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Recipe Variations:

Italian Mini Meatloaves: Add 1/2 cup chopped mushrooms, 1/2 cup pasta sauce and 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil to base meatloaf ingredients. Bake 22 to 24 minutes, until internal temperature reaches 160°F. Evenly top with shredded Parmesan cheese. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Serve with additional pasta sauce and garnish with additional chopped basil, as desired.

Greek Mini Meatloaves: Add 3 tablespoons chopped Kalamata olives and 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano to base meatloaf ingredients. Bake 22 to 24 minutes, until internal temperature reaches 160°F. Evenly top with crumbled feta cheese. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Serve with prepared tzatiki sauce. Garnish with sliced cucumber, as desired.

Asian Mini Meatloaves: Add 1/4 cup chopped green onions and 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger to base meatloaf ingredients. Bake 22 to 24 minutes, until internal temperature reaches 160°F. Evenly top with hoisin sauce or teriyaki glaze. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with chopped peanuts, sliced green onions or chopped cilantro, as desired.

Spanish Mini Meatloaves: Add 1/2 cup finely chopped red bell pepper, 1/4 cup chopped Spanish olives and 1 teaspoon smoked paprika to base meatloaf ingredients. Bake 22 to 24 minutes, until internal temperature reaches 160°F. Evenly top with shredded manchego cheese. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with sliced Spanish olives, as desired.

Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org

