Looking for simple dish to throw together for dinner tonight? Look no further – Jennifer Burns dishes up a zesty beef sausage stuffed baked potato that's great as a meal or as a sidekick to a light salad.

Mexican Style Beef Sausage Baked Potatoes

Mexican-Style Beef Sausage

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

1-1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1-1/2 teaspoons chile powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon chipotle chile powder

1/2 cup salsa

2 cups frozen Southwestern vegetable blend, thawed

4 hot baked medium russet potatoes

1/2 cup crumbled Cotija cheese

Toppings: salsa, chopped avocado, guacamole, finely sliced lettuce, chopped tomato, chopped fresh cilantro leaves, sour cream

To make the Mexican-Style Beef Sausage, combine the first 8 ingredients (through chipotle chile powder), in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Cook’s Tip: For a more mild flavor, use less chipotle chile powder.

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Cut slits lengthwise in potatoes; open and fluff potatoes with fork. Divide sausage mixture evenly among potatoes. Top with cheese and additional toppings, if desired. Recipe provided by www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com

More delicious beef recipes online at UtahBeef.org.

