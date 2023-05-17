SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Looking for simple dish to throw together for dinner tonight? Look no further – Jennifer Burns dishes up a zesty beef sausage stuffed baked potato that’s great as a meal or as a sidekick to a light salad.

Mexican Style Beef Sausage Baked Potatoes
Mexican-Style Beef Sausage
1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
1 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
1-1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1-1/2 teaspoons chile powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon chipotle chile powder
1/2 cup salsa
2 cups frozen Southwestern vegetable blend, thawed
4 hot baked medium russet potatoes
1/2 cup crumbled Cotija cheese

Toppings: salsa, chopped avocado, guacamole, finely sliced lettuce, chopped tomato, chopped fresh cilantro leaves, sour cream

To make the Mexican-Style Beef Sausage, combine the first 8 ingredients (through chipotle chile powder), in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Cook’s Tip: For a more mild flavor, use less chipotle chile powder.

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to  10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Cut slits lengthwise in potatoes; open and fluff potatoes with fork.  Divide sausage mixture evenly among potatoes.  Top with cheese and additional toppings, if desired.

Recipe provided by www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com
Mexican-Style-Beef-Sausage-Baked-PotatoesDownload

More delicious beef recipes online at UtahBeef.org.

Follow Jennifer Burns @JBCookingHost

Sponsored by Utah Beef Council.