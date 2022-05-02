(The Daily Dish) Jennifer with The Utah Beef Council is in the Studio and she is helping us make sure that we are prepared for any group for Cinco de Mayo with a yummy recipe for Mexican Steak Soft Tacos!

Cinco de Mayo, which is Spanish for “Fifth of May” is also called the Anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, and is a holiday celebrated in parts of Mexico and the United States in honor of a military victory in 1862 over the French forces of Napoleon III.

Celebrate with these Steak Soft Tacos!

Ingredients:

12 ounces leftover beef Flank Steak

1/2 cup dairy sour cream

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup drained canned black beans

1/2 cup chopped seeded tomatoes

3 cups thinly sliced romaine lettuce

4 medium whole wheat or flour tortillas (8 to 10-inch diameter)

Directions:

Combine sour cream, lime juice, garlic, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.

Spread each tortilla evenly with sour cream mixture leaving a 1/2-inch border around the edge.

Top with black beans; place beef Flank Steak slices on 1 side of each tortilla.

Top with tomatoes and lettuce.

Fold tortillas in half to serve.

ENJOY!!!

Print this recipe for your records HERE.

Visit the Utah Beef Council website for tips and tricks on grilling, cooking and more recipes.

*Sponsored Content.