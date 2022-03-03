(The Daily Dish) Rebecca Dutson, President, and CEO of The Children’s Center Utah joined us today to Dish about something that is a serious topic: Mental Health in Early Childhood with the current state of society.

According to Rebecca, This is a very complex issue right now, and early childhood mental health has long been a challenge for young children and their families. Families and mental Health were originally impacted by the pandemic and are now being compounded with what is happening in the world and Ukraine.

In October Pediatricians, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrists and Children’s Hospitals declared a national emergency in children’s mental health due to the serious toll COVID-19 had taken on children’s mental health due to ongoing uncertainty, fear, grief, and of course continued isolation.

In addition to the national emergency, the Surgeon General issued an advisory on the youth mental health crisis in December 2021.

The Surgeon General’s advisory calls for a swift and coordinated response to this crisis as the nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides recommendations that individuals, families, community organizations, and many others can take to improve the mental health of children, adolescents, and young adults.

In addition, The advisory on Protecting Youth Mental Health outlines a series of recommendations to improve mental health across eleven sectors, including young people and their families, educators and schools, and media and technology companies.

Some of the top recommendations include:

Recognize that mental health is an essential part of overall health.

Empower youth and their families to recognize, manage, and learn from difficult emotions.

Ensure that every child has access to high-quality, affordable, and culturally competent mental health care.

Support the mental health of children and youth in educational, community, and childcare settings. And expand and support the early childhood and education workforce.

The Children’s Center Utah is a highly-respected nonprofit organization providing mental health care to children and their families. If you or someone you know would like additional information or resources, you can visit their website.

*Sponsored by The Utah Department of Health