(The Daily Dish) Brett Parris with Parris RV and Nicea are taking a trip back in time with the New 2022 Heartland Prowler 250BH.

Brett tells us about some of his memories camping with his family as a young child. Watch the video and listen while you take a walk through this RV with us!

Heartland Prowler travel trailer 250BH highlights:

Bunk Beds

Sofa

Queen Bed

Double Door Refrigerator

Overhead Cabinets

Adventure awaits you in this travel trailer that can sleep seven people each night, so invite the grandkids or friends along! They will love the bunk beds that include a double bed below and a single bunk above, plus the full bath is right next to the bunks for nighttime convenience.

The chef of the group can whip up a hearty breakfast on the three-burner cooktop, and clean-up will be a breeze with the stainless steel residential-style sink. After you’ve spent your day outdoors, cool off inside and relax on the sofa or play a game at the booth dinette. You may even want to rest on the queen bed in the front bedroom before starting dinner.

With this Prowler travel trailer by Heartland, you will enjoy years of use and memories thanks to the performastructure aluminum front wall that deflects water and wind and is 60% thicker than most competitors. The in-floor ducted heat, systems monitor panel, and finished pass-through storage are just a few features that will make camping easier than ever.

For the new owner of this travel trailer, it includes an extra-large living room skylight to let natural light in, USB charging ports throughout to keep your favorite gadgets charged, plus stainless steel appliances in the kitchen for a more sleek look. The EZ clean interior with no carpet features full linoleum on the main floor and slide-outs for hassle-free cleaning, plus you will stay cool during the hot summer months with the efficient H Blast AC system.

