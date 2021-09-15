Mater is ready for Halloween, come check out his vampire outfit!

Jessie is dishing again today about the Disneyland Resort’s Vacation sweepstakes, make sure you head on over for a chance to win courtesy of KTVX and KUCW!

As Jessie visits with Claudia, they’re talking about and covering all of the spooky magic that has come over to the California adventure side. They’re all super excited because their friends are residents of Radiator Springs.

They have transformed this location. It’s not called Radiator Springs anymore. It’s now called radiator screams. They are also transforming outfits. So, let’s talk about mater. Yes, you guessed it, Mater is ready for Halloween! He is the CUTEST vampire they have ever seen. Also, friends Lightning McQueen, and Cruz, are also ready and dolled up with their costumes. I mean, I feel like Mater’s loving this attention. It’s like he was made for this.

The friends at Radiator Screams have really changed up from their tires, their clothes. EVERYTHING is a little spookier And their attractions have also changed. Right now you have two different attractions! They’re attractions we all know and love, but they switch them up.

Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree, a haunted hootenanny featuring high-spirited Haul-O-Ween music. While tractor-trailer dance partners swirl Guests around the graveyard, Mater becomes the life of the party by crooning creepy country tunes with a Haul-O-Ween twist—including “Welcome to Radiator Screams,” “Monster Truck Smash” and other frightfully delightfully dark ditties. Ghosties beware… this junkyard-turned-graveyard is filled with tombstone grills that beckon you to “rust-in-peace!”

Don’t miss the jumpin’ JamBOOree that’s perfect for vampires and wheelwolves alike, ‘cuz it’s only around during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort! Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree is one of the favorite attractions because you can go with little ones, big ones and you walk out laughing!

The second attraction will help you cool down! Gather ‘round the Horn of Plenty for a frightfully delightful Festa sure to keep brakes pumping.

Got monster mash-worthy moves? Head to Cars Land this fall for Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween, a ghoulishly grand song ‘n’ dance bash guaranteed to wake the dead… batteries, of course! While his kooky cugini (aka, cousins) give Guests a spooktacular spin around the dance floor, Luigi and Guido add a haunted twist to traditional songs and stories from the old country—including the “Terror-antella,” “The Chop Top of Carsoli” and more.

This boo-some twosome pulls out all the pit stops with don’t-miss Haul-O-Ween décor and tons of be-hitching fun—but it’s only around during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort!

This is another perfect place to visit while in Cars Land. You’ll notice all of the new details and the beauty of this place is the magic of Disney California Adventure Park, you walk in, and from one day to the next, you completely transform.

This is a place where they can celebrate Halloween, it’s fun, It’s spooky, it’s family and it’s that whole wholesome environment. Both of these events run through October 31st.

There is another event that is running through November 2nd that is part of their Fall Festival Celebration, The Plaza de la Familia.

Tune in to The Daily Dish this Friday or watch for information on the website for more details on this event and head on over and get entered for the sweepstakes!

*Sponsored content.