Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — We sat down with Nick Markosian, owner of Markosian Auto to talk more on their fifth location that just opened. This expands them into Tooele and Draper. Congrats Markosian Auto!

Markosian Auto now has 5 locations: Taylorsville, Ogden, Logan, Tooele and now Draper. With locations growing quickly, we wanted to know the why.

Nick said, “We just make it really easy for folks with less than perfect credit to get into great cars. It’s really that simple. We’re experts and we’re not here to judge people. We’re here to get you into a car. That’s a big thing. Dealers that don’t specialize in that, the experience can be a little hard. “

Markosian Auto has their own finance company, so when you come to Markosian Auto, as long as you have a job and a license– you’re approved! They don’t pull your credit and you can check to see if you’re approved online before ever leaving your home. Maybe you need extra funds for your down payment? Markosian Auto even allows you to use your expected tax refund as a down payment.

Markosian Auto is Utah’s choice for quality used cars with a huge selection in their inventory. Head to MarkosianAuto.com or call 801-886-1700 to get into a car today!

