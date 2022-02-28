(Good Things Utah) Chef Austin Buhler is in the Kitchen with us today talking Mardi Gras! Make this Shrimp Boil and celebrate with your friends and family tomorrow!

Ingredients:

● 1 medium onion – quartered

● 12 whole garlic cloves – peeled

● 2 lemons – halved

● 2 tablespoons Buhler’s Gourmet Seasoned Salt

● 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning

● 2 bay leaves

● ½ tsp celery seed

● ¼ tsp ground cloves

● Pinch Nutmeg

● Pinch Allspice

● ½ tsp dried mustard

● 1 ½ Pounds baby red potatoes – halved

● 4 ears of corn – cut in half

● 8 oz. button mushrooms – quartered

● 1 smoked beef sausage – cut into ½ inch rounds

● 2 pounds 21/25, shell on, shrimp

Instructions:

Fill a large pot half full with water and bring to a boil. Add the onion, garlic, lemons (squeeze in the juice and then place into the pot),

seasoned salt, Tony Chachere’s, and remaining spices. Bring to a simmer and add the halved red potatoes. Let boil for 10 minutes. Add in the corn, boil for another 10 minutes. Add in the mushrooms & sausage, cover and let boil for another 10 minutes. Reduce heat to a simmer, add in the shrimp, cover, and let cook until the shrimp have

cooked through. Carefully drain off all the broth and sprinkle the top with extra creole seasoning before

serving.

Notes:

Tony Chachere’s Creole seasoning is where the spicy heat is coming from. Omit this if you don’t want it spicy. You can substitute Tony Chachere’s with the Old Bay for all the flavor but no heat.

Feel free to add crab legs, mussels, clams, lobster tails, and crawfish. Add these in at the end with the shrimp

For more information or recipes from Chef Austin Butler visit his website and get 10% off all orders when you use CODE: “STAYSPICEY”