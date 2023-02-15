Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Mardi Gras is right around the corner, which means it’s time to tune into some New Orleans styled dishes. If you need a great, Louisiana meal for the holiday, check out this Creole Steak with Jambalaya Rice recipe from the Utah Beef Council with Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt. Let’s dish!

Ingredients:

4 beef Sirloin Tip Steaks, cut 1/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

2 tablespoon vegetable oil, divided

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped green bell pepper

2-1/2 teaspoons Creole seasoning, divided

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no-salt added diced tomatoes

1-1/2 cups cooked brown rice

Directions:

Heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat in 3-quart saucepan until hot. Add onion, celery, bell pepper and 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, press remaining 1-1/2 teaspoons Creole seasoning evenly onto beef Sirloin Tip Steaks. Heat 1-1/2 teaspoons oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Cooking in batches, place steaks in skillet (do not overcrowd) and cook 1 to 3 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining steaks and oil.

Stir tomatoes and rice into saucepan with vegetables. Cover and continue cooking 2 to 4 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. Keep warm.

Serve steaks topped with rice mixture.

Recipe courtesy of www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com and www.utahbeef.org.

This recipe is certified by the American Heart Association.

*Sponsored content.