Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — If you need an idea for dinner tonight, why not make a tasty Beef Steaks and Broccoli with Sweet-Soy Drizzle? Check out this recipe from the Utah Beef Council with Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt. Let’s dish!

Beef Steaks and Broccoli with Sweet-Soy Drizzle

Ingredients:

2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 package (14 to 16 ounces) frozen broccoli florets (4 to 5 cups)

Directions:

Rub beef steaks evenly with ginger. Place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 13 to 17 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once.

Meanwhile, combine brown sugar, soy sauce and vinegar in small bowl, stirring until sugar dissolves. Reserve 2 tablespoons mixture for serving. Prepare broccoli according to package directions; drain. Toss with remaining soy mixture. Keep warm.

Carve steaks into slices. Drizzle reserved 2 tablespoons soy mixture over beef. Serve with broccoli.

Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org.

*Sponsored content.