(The Daily Dish) Lush Dental Co is a dental office that is unlike the usual clinical setting you would expect to see. It is a gorgeous spa-like space that handles cosmetic restoration services as well.

Dental services include normal crowns, veneers, cleanings, whitenings, and fillings. Additionally, patients are also able to get cosmetic treatments like botox, fillers, and skin resurfacing. Lush Dental Co. is a one-stop-shop for all aesthetic needs.

Believing in the importance of listening to their patients, they take the time to truly understand each person’s needs, goals, and lifestyle. By understanding their patients’ they can provide solutions that will improve their health while helping to transform their smile into something bright and beautiful.

Dr. Ashleigh and Dr. Shaun Dearing enjoy helping patients to feel comfortable with things they usually find in a spa. People new to a med spa can be nervous to go for the first time. The relationship already formed between a dentist and patient helps when it comes to asking about getting cosmetic treatments for the first time.

Currently running through March, Lush has a promotion for customers who can receive 10% off whitening, botox, lip filler, and 20% off plasma skin treatments/resurfacing.

Ashleigh Dearing, DMD, and Shaun Dearing, DDS are married to twin brothers, and both had a vision for a new kind of dental office when they created Lush Dental Co., a Women-led dental office!

Dr. Shaun Dearing grew up in Mapleton, Utah, and attended Utah Valley University where she got her bachelor’s degree in School Health Education.

Dr. Ash Dearing is passionate about staying up to date on all aspects of cutting-edge dentistry and facial aesthetics by investing in supplemental education and training.

Lush Dental Co. is in Highland, UT and they’re accepting new patients, schedule an appointment by calling 801-326-4131 or by visiting their website.

*Sponsored Content.