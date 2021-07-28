Low priced ammo, concealed weapons class available this Sat. & Sund. at Rocky Mountain Gun Show

SALT LAKE CITY – July 31st- August 1st, 2021. The Rocky Mountain gun show offers something for every adventurer, gun enthusiast, and hunter. Come experience one of the largest gun shows in the beehive state. Thousands of fellow gun enthusiasts join to share our passion for gun rights and amazing displayed products.

Registration can be done online at RockyMountainGunShow.com or at the show ticket booth where admission is sold. Two concealed weapons classes will be offered Saturday & Sunday during the event.

Fingerprints, photos, applications, and the entire process is included as part of the CCW classes. You can leave with everything you need to carry concealed. The goal is to help those wanting to take responsibility for their own safety.

The show offers training, alternative options, giveaways and is designed for the experienced all the way to the individuals looking for firearm alternatives.

Those that don’t feel comfortable with carrying a firearm have many alternatives. Even if you’re just curious, there are a lot of options other than guns like mace, tasers, flashlights, strikers, stun guns, and more. All vendors are willing to help and educate.

DATES: Jul 31st – Aug 1st, 2021 (9am-4pm)

ADDRESS: 9575 State St, Sandy, UT 84070

