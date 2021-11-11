Looking to get those gifts purchased in one spot? Check out this event!

(The Daily Dish) Set in a Spectacular Holiday Wonderland, the Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show has Unique Gifts, Arts & Crafts, Holiday & Home Décor, Specialty Foods, Live Family Entertainment and More.

They’re offering over 475 exhibits, including over 150 new specialty booths, the event continues to be the largest holiday show in the State of Utah and provides an early start to your holiday shopping.

Bring the kids for family friendly activities! A real bearded Santa in authentic attire, along with Mrs. Claus will be available all three days for pictures in the newly expanded Santa’s Village. Enjoy live family entertainment continuously on Thursday thru Saturday, including performances by IMCS Hand Bell Choir and Vocal Ensemble, The Dance Project SLC, C&C Ballet Academy, Hot Shots and more!

Support local food vendors and artisans! The specialty food section will feature Utah’s Own, where you can discover local handcrafted gourmet delicacies and treats. The “Artists in Action” Village features artists demonstrating their skills with wood, art, leather, clay and more to make one-of-a-kind gifts.

Holiday shopping, entertainment and festivities all in one location! It’s fun for the whole family!

Tickets information:

Adults $13.50*

Children 13 & Under FREE

Online Tickets & $1 Off Coupon here.

Pre-purchase tickets online through Eventbrite

Paid ticket valid for return all 3 days! There is to much to see, make sure you come all 3 days for FREE!

