Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Are you looking to get rid of that to-do list and get out of the house more this year? We have the perfect solution for you!

The average homeowner spends $3500 per year on maintenance and projects. That includes finding specialists and contractors for multiple projects throughout the year. Instead of doing each of those steps each time something needs attention, One Home Solution members simply open their app, take a photo, describe what they need help with, and then pick the day/time they want the work completed.

After these simple steps, they simply hit submit and their appointment is scheduled. No guessing as to what time or when the work will be completed. One Home Solution offers 3 different plans available and no task is too big or small! Right now, they’re offering a discount! If you sign up for their GOLD Plan you’ll get 2 free hours of Maintenance. Make sure you use the code DailyDish when signing up.

Learn more about services and plans by visiting the One Home Solution website or you can visit their Facebook or Instagram.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.