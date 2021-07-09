Looking for Traditional Nepali and Indian Cuisine this weekend?

Katy with Taste Utah is helping to “Dish” about the best places to visit all over Utah and every Friday, she shows The Daily Dish viewers where they should check out over the weekend.

Today Katy visits Himalayan Kitchin in South Jordan where they offer traditional Nepali and Indian Cuisine that is prepared daily with the freshest ingredients. When you walk through the front door you get the experience of aromas and the flavor of curries, warm handmade naan, sizzling Tandoori grills, organic Himalayan coffee, and more.

The Himalayan Kitchen is open for Dine-in and Take-out and has two locations available. They’ve been serving the Wasatch Front for over 16 years!

The South Jordan Location is at 11521 South 4000 West #105, South Jordan, UT 84095, contact them by phone at (801) 254-0800 for reservations and takeout. They’re open Monday – Saturday from 2:30 PM to 9:00 PM and Closed Sunday.

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays at 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

