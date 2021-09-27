Looking for the perfect Game Day Recipe? Look no further!

NFL and college football is in full swing! If you are looking for a good game day appetizer, look no further!

Jennifer Burns is in for Utah Beef Council and she is making Steak Nachos with Ranch Drizzle and they’re bursting with so much flavor! Check it out for the tips and tricks and then print the recipe for your records for your home here!

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1/2 white or red onion, chopped

1/2 lb. sirloin steak, cut into bite size pieces

6 cups tortilla chips

1 cup pepper jack cheese, shredded

1 cup mozzarella, shredded

1½ cups black beans, drained, rinsed

1 ½ cups corn kernels

1 cup salsa

1 cup ranch dip or dressing

3 green onions

1/2 cup black olives, sliced

1/4 cup pickled jalapenos (optional)

1/4 cup cilantro leaves (optional)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

In a large skillet up to medium heat, add half of the oil. Saute the onions with salt and pepper for 4-5 minutes or until slightly soft. Remove from pan. In the same pan, add remaining oil. Season steak pieces with salt and pepper. Cook to desired doneness. (Note: Steak will further cook when baking in the oven.)

Arrange tortilla chips on the bottom of a baking sheet. Top with cooked onions, half of the pepper jack and mozzarella cheese, beans, corn and the steak. Top with the remaining cheese. Bake in the oven for 3-4 minutes or until the cheese melts.

Top with salsa and drizzle ranch dip or dressing over the top. Garnish with green onions, olives and jalapeno and cilantro, if using.

Serve immediately.

Looking for more Game Day Recipes? Head on over to the Utah Beef Council website and you’ll find something that everyone at the party is going to love!

*Sponsored Content.