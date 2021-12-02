Looking for the latest hot spot to watch Utah Jazz Games and eat great food?

(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns with The Gateway is joined today by Matt Minichino, VP of Operations for Carver Road Hospitality and they are talking about a new and exciting spot opening up in less than a week.

Carver Road Hospitality, a Las Vegas-based group that develops visionary hospitality concepts is the team behind Flanker Kitchen and Sporting Club and they’re opening a new location at The Gateway December 8, 2021! This is a 17,500 square-foot, multi-concept dining, drinking and entertainment destination which is great because there is something for everyone.

You have the Restaurant, a 360-degree bar with entertainment stage, The Parlor, a sport club/night club for viewing the big games, private karaoke rooms and golf simulators, PLUS a Fan-friendly atmosphere showing all the big sports games on 400 sq. feet of LED screens.

The culinary menu was conceived by renowned culinary director Jeannie Glass. They feature American fare served days and evenings with party brunch on weekends and don’t forget the craft cocktail program by Francesco LaFranconi, an internationally renowned mixologist.

Upcoming programming to include grand opening events, world-class DJs and of course Utah Jazz games! This space has been created and is well suited for private events corporate groups, holiday parties, and more. Don’t delay in getting yours booked!

If you’d like more information about other entertainment, shopping, or eating is available at The Gateway, visit their website.

Don’t forget to follow Flanker Kitchen and Sporting Club on their website and all social Media and stay tuned for more events!

Flanker Kitchen and Sporting Club Facebook .

. Flanker Kitchen and Sporting Club Instagram .

. Flanker Kitchen and Sporting Club Twitter.

*Sponsored Content.