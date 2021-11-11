Looking for the best street taco’s near you? We have the place!

(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns is in Northern Utah today and she is hanging to check out where Utah voted #1 to get Tacos for 3 years in a Row!

Jennifer visits with Lefty Montoya, Co-Owner of Wimpy and Fritz and they just opened their doors in Ogden a couple months ago and they LOVE their customers and the community! Salt Lake City customers will want to take the trip and check it out because their will be a Wimpy and Fritz 2.0 in the near future!

Head on over to Wimpy and Fritz and check out the “Ogden Hair of the Dog Brunch” which is the the best in town. While you’re there, make sure you check out our XL burrito. They challenge their guests to finish this bad boy for a prize! They offer a variety of authentic tacos, and other foods.

Follow along on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok and head on out to 352 Park Blvd in Ogden for a bite to eat!

*Sponsored Content.