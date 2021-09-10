Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Looking for somewhere to eat in Utah County? Visit House of Frybread

Culinary royalty in Utah County, Blue Adams, has come up with her latest creation: House of Frybread. It is a contemporary signature of Native American food, similar to contemporary dishes available at Adam’s other restaurants like Black Sheep and Blue Poblano.

Frybread is the star of the show and features flavors like Chile Verde, pozole, plain frybread, and honey, and lavender. The frybread is very similar to a scone but made using baking powder as the active ingredient instead of yeast, which creates fluffiness.

The flour is from Cortex, popular with the Navajo Nation and which sources its grains locally. The flour’s whitening process is sifting with a plant-based product and free from preservatives.

