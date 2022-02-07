(The Daily Dish) Looking for an idea for appetizers for the Big Game this weekend? Why not try a Beef and Cheese Charcuterie Board! Jennifer with Utah Beef Council gives some tips and tricks on her ideas to add!

Meats:

Roast Beef

Beef Tenderloin (air-dried and salted) or fresh cut

Beef Salami

Beef Jerky

Beef Liver Pate

Beef Sausage

Beef Pepperoni

Cheeses:

A variety of your favorite cheese

Aged cheeses, such as blue cheese, artisan cheddar, asiago, and smoky gouda

Cheddar

Havarti

Brie

Gruyere

Other:

Seasonal Fruit

Mini Pickles

Olives

Nuts

Dried Fruits

Dips

Hummus

Jams

Different Mustards

Crackers

Pieces of Crusty Bread

Fresh Herbs (for décor)

Toothpicks

Did you know? Beef is an excellent source of protein and supplies 10 essential nutrients including B-vitamins, zinc, and iron that support an active and healthy lifestyle. The nutrients in beef provide our bodies with the strength to thrive throughout all stages of life.

