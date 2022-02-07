(The Daily Dish) Looking for an idea for appetizers for the Big Game this weekend? Why not try a Beef and Cheese Charcuterie Board! Jennifer with Utah Beef Council gives some tips and tricks on her ideas to add!
Meats:
- Roast Beef
- Beef Tenderloin (air-dried and salted) or fresh cut
- Beef Salami
- Beef Jerky
- Beef Liver Pate
- Beef Sausage
- Beef Pepperoni
Cheeses:
- A variety of your favorite cheese
- Aged cheeses, such as blue cheese, artisan cheddar, asiago, and smoky gouda
- Cheddar
- Havarti
- Brie
- Gruyere
Other:
- Seasonal Fruit
- Mini Pickles
- Olives
- Nuts
- Dried Fruits
- Dips
- Hummus
- Jams
- Different Mustards
- Crackers
- Pieces of Crusty Bread
- Fresh Herbs (for décor)
- Toothpicks
Did you know? Beef is an excellent source of protein and supplies 10 essential nutrients including B-vitamins, zinc, and iron that support an active and healthy lifestyle. The nutrients in beef provide our bodies with the strength to thrive throughout all stages of life.
For more recipes or information about Utah Beef Council and nutrient information, check out their website.
*Sponsored Content.