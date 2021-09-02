Looking for a simple, yet pleasing sensory experience? Check out HEXEH!

Dimitri Allouch, Founder of HEXEH is excited to talk about what they have to offer now that they’re open at The Gateway. Come check out the scoop on The Daily Dish! They were launched 3 years ago and mainly online, in boutiques, and spas and now they have a brick and mortar for the brand.

HEXEH is a fragrance and skincare company that is located at The Gateway. They are focused on providing a minimalist skincare regimen, embracing a natural aesthetic and individuality. Their skincare products are vitamin and botanical enriched, vegan, with no animal testing, and they do not contain parabens, sulfates, phthalates, or formaldehyde.

They’re also committed to the environment. All of their packaging is recyclable and made from products that are sourced as close to home as possible. Also, their production is powered by solar energy. The store offers a refill option for skincare products and other bulk items.

All products are made with ingredients that are carefully sourced and rigorously tested. Formulated specifically for Utah’s harsher environment.

Stop by HEXEH at The Gateway for a simple yet pleasing sensory experience through their lines of skincare, perfumes, and home scents. Stay tuned for regular events that educate about skincare, health & wellness on their website or you can head on over to The Gateway’s website for additional ideas!

*Sponsored content.