Looking for a new way to support local farmers in your community and repair the broken food production chain?

(The Daily Dish) Today we are talking about Farmers Feeding Utah which was started by the Utah Farm Bureau Federation to both repair the broken food production chain in the state of Utah and help support Utah’s farming and ranching families.

At Farmers Feeding Utah Inc. you can shop on their Marketplace and purchase products that support those closest to you, Farming and Ranching families in the communities in Utah.

You can also subscribe to their monthly Touch of Utah subscription box program. Each month’s box is unique, with new and exciting Utah-grown products.

You can purchase one, or more of their Custom Crates – the Meat Box, the Breakfast Box, or the Natural Necessities Box.

This is a program that is set up to protect local food supplies which are important for everyone. For those who want to support Utah’s farming and ranching families, supporting Farmers Feeding Utah, Inc. is a great way to do that!

Visit the Farmers Feeding Utah, Inc. website to learn more!

*Sponsored Content