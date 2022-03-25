(The Daily Dish) Today on the Daily Dish, Nicea is relaxing poolside with Emily Havens, Director of Marketing at Ovation Sienna Hills to talk about their snowbird program.

This program allows for them to take anyone on a short-term stay at any time of the year which is a great alternative to vacation rentals and owning a second home. They offer a monthly rental option, so living there on a short-term stay is convenient.

For short-term stays, they offer 2 options:

A small one-bedroom: Around 500-600 square feet

A large one-bedroom: Just under 800 square feet

Either one is perfect for couples who live an active lifestyle and need a place to hang their hats between adventures and social outings. Everything, including utilities and a culinary credit of around 1 meal per day is included in the monthly rate.

The snowbird program includes all of the benefits our full-time residents have. That includes the pool, the activities, the pickleball court, the dog park, a fabulous culinary program, all of your utilities—everything—it makes it a really easy, hassle-free experience.

When you look at the other snowbirding options, you’re likely sacrificing something: Whether it be paying additional property tax, sacrificing on amenities, not feeling truly “at home,” or maybe your plans have changed and you want to get out of a contract of some type. At Ovation, they offer all of those amenities.

The Snowbird Program also gives people the option to “try them out” before they want to move into senior living full-time.

If you would like to check out Ovation Sienna Hills for a loved one, you can take a look at their website or give them a call at (435) 429-0000.