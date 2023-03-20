SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Now that spring has sprung, it’s time to focus on preparing our gardens for summer. The Gallivan Center invites you to attend the first Gallivan Garden Party, Saturday March 25 – 11am to 2pm at The Gallivan Center, 36 East 200 South downtown Salt Lake City.

Included in the event are short, 20-minute presentations about cut flowers, rose bushes, vegetable pest management, proper tree planting, butterflies in your home/yard & more! Many booths showcasing everything about gardening; plus an artist & photographer featuring their garden-themed artwork; and food trucks!

Saturday, March 25, 11AM-2PM

Free admission!

Booths & Presentations about gardening, trees, flowers, vegetables, butterflies, you name it!

Probably inclement weather so most things will be held indoors…

$5.00 parking underneath the Plaza – just tell them you’re here for the Garden Party!

Call the Gallivan Center at 801-535-6110.

Discover more about The Gallivan Garden Party Online.

Sponsored by The Gallivan Center.