Let us help you find the perfect RV for the camping season

Brett Parris with Paris RV is joined by Nicea on The Daily Dish to dish about the Black Series Camper HQ19 travel trailer.

You won’t believe how convenient it will be to explore and adventure with the Black Series travel trailer! A sliding door separates the full rear bathroom from the rest of the interior and allows you to have some privacy as you get ready each morning. You will be able to grab a cup of coffee from the full kitchen and then sit down on the lounge dinette to enjoy your breakfast before heading outside. Whether you’re staying indoors for the day or venturing outside to soak up the sunshine, you will be able to always listen to your favorite music because of the interior and exterior speakers that have been included.

If you push the boundaries and search for adventure along rugged terrain, you will find that all Black Series travel trailers have been specially designed with you in mind! These trailers make weekend warriors and off-road pioneers crave for their next big expedition. The solar panels, 12V/120V electrical system, and AGM 100Ah gel batteries ensure that all of your modern conveniences will be accessible throughout the entire trip, and the full roof and wall insulation will protect you from harsh climates and unwanted noises. You will even be able to conveniently wash dishes and take a shower because of the 6 gallon Atwood gas hot water heater.

Parris RV is excited to introduce the Black Series range of travel trailers. The goal of the Black Series is to provide America with the most valued and intelligently designed trailers. Black Series sets a new benchmark in quality affordable off-road trailers. Time and time again, their customers provide them with positive and satisfactory reviews which makes them passionate about what they do. Camping is better off-road.

