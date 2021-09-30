Learning can be educational and FUN, check out these options for kids!

Jennifer Burns with The Gateway to check out a brand new store that just opened up. She is with Kathleen Bodenlos, the CEO and executive director of the Children’s Museum inside the Gateway, and also David Castillo, who is the vice president of the Red Balloon Toy Store.

They’re standing in the brand new store inside the Children’s Museum. They’re all about learning through play and their toys are for kids. So just the steam programming that we offer in the steam toys that they have, it just made perfect sense to put us together.

Parents always ask where they can purchase the same toys from The Children’s Museum or where they got the toys because the kids are having so much fun when they’re playing at our exhibits. Everyone enjoys going to the Museum, not just the kids but also the parents! Everyone wishes they could take some of the museum home with them and now they’ll be able to!

Everything that the Red Balloon Toy Store offers is educational but fun. Toys should be fun first but then secretly seamless is what we like to call it. They have a full-time art instructor, they have a full-time science instructor in the museum, and they offer many great programs and classes.

The toys actually relate to some of the things that they’ll be learning about as we talk about anatomy and human sciences and biology, and the kids actually have some toys that relate to that. Making it a perfect match.

The parents who bring their children to Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum are also Red Balloon Toy Store Shoppers, they are intentional about what they play with and about what they teach their kids, and they take their children’s education into their own hands.

The hours will be the same as the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, except it will be closed on Sundays which means they will be open every day but Tuesday.

The Children’s Museum inside the Gateway is just such a fun place for families to come and it’s fun for kids of all ages! And like we mentioned before, they see the parents having as much fun as the children playing in their exhibits.

With The Red Balloon Toy Store NOW OPEN it’ll be such a neat opportunity for parents to stop by the gift shop on the way home and just bring home anything that really resonated with them.

For more information, make sure you visit The Gateway website and check out all that The Children’s Museum and The Red Balloon Toy Store have to offer!

*Sponsored Content.