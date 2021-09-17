Learn how you can win to celebrate the everlasting bonds of family

As we wrap up our week at Disneyland with Jessie, today we are visiting Plaza de la Familia located in Paradise Gardens Park at Disney California Adventure Park.

First, let’s take a look at all of the places we have been this past week:

Monday Jessie covered all of Disney’s Halloween Magic and everything that you can win in the sweepstakes.

Tuesday she took a look at all of the amazing treats featured available at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe and how they’ve transformed them for the Happy Haunting Sweepstakes!

Wednesday we headed over to Radiator Screams to see Mater in his Halloween Costum!

Thursday we headed on over and check out the Haunted Mansion and the festive touches that have been inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

TODAY let’s head on over and visit Plaza de la Familia!

At Paradise Gardens in Disney California Adventure Park Disney, Coco, comes to life at Plaza de la Familia, an immersive celebration of the everlasting bonds of family. In between performances of A Musical Celebration of Coco, you can meet and create special memories with the film’s main character, Miguel, and post personal messages to your loved ones on the Memory Wall.

Once you have posted your personal messages, you can take a walk over to the Mexican Árbol de la Vida (Tree of Life) to take a photo and design your own paper alebrije masks of Dante and Pepita, spirit guides from Coco. While you’re there, you can enjoy Mariachi concerts performed on the bandstand!

This festive show by the entertaining Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia celebrates the popular songs from Coco, including the Oscar-winning Best Original Song, “Remember Me”. As the lead storyteller Mateo recounts Miguel’s fantastical journey into the Land of the Dead, as guests are immersed in the film’s story!

Hungry? While you’re at the special event, you can sample dishes from Paradise Garden Grill. With options to please everyone, including tacos, tamales, and a dessert. You can also Quench your thirst with hibiscus-flavored Jamaica slush or Mexican hot chocolate served in a souvenir mug.

Guests are also welcome to take commemorative photos in front of the iconic Mexican Árbol de la Vida, which overflows with colorful flowers and authentic Mexican Catrinas that are interconnected through this evocative Tree of Life, inspired by Mexican Folk Art Pottery. They can also add a remembrance note on the nearby Memory Wall to honor the many loved ones who have been and will forever be part of their lives.

Additionally, guests can design their own paper alebrije (spirit guide) mask of Pepita or Dante as part of a craft activity. Alebrijes are small figurines of fantastical creatures, which feature a whimsical mix of the physical elements of many different animals. In the film Coco, the spirit guides that are prevalent in the Land of the Dead are living representations of these magical animals, and they serve as loyal companions.

Now that we’ve covered all of the details about the park this week, let’s talk about the sweepstakes! Everyone is running out of time to enter. Click here and get your details submitted to WIN!

There will be two winners in this Sweepstakes. On September 28, 2021, at 8:00 AM MDT, the winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and notified that they won by phone or e-mail. The winners will each receive an award letter, non-transferrable and non-convertible, redeemable at Disney for the following:

Two (2) night stay, standard room/quad occupancy, at one of the hotels of the Disneyland® Resort as selected by Disney in its sole discretion.*

Four (4) 3-Day, 1 Park per day Disneyland® Resort tickets good for admission to the Disneyland® Park or the Disney California Adventure® Park, but not to both parks on the same day (subject to restrictions).*

Value of each package is $1,740.00

*The prize package does not include airfare; departure fees; baggage fees; travel insurance; room service; parking fees; laundry service; spa treatments; food; alcoholic beverages; merchandise; souvenirs; incidental expenses; local and long-distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges, resort fees; and any taxes; or all other charges not explicitly included herein.

