(The Daily Dish) Have you ever arrived home from being on vacation and found your home has been flooded while you were gone? Today we have Ryan Marriott with Floodsmen Disaster Cleanup to give viewers a few tips on how you can prevent something like this from happening in your own home, and what to do when it does happen!

With the choice of many different restoration companies, learn how Floodsmen has the advantage when it comes to disaster cleanup. Floodsmen has remained an independent contractor in the disaster cleanup world. For their customers, this means that they can make sure they remain in the drivers seat as they help the customer through the insurance and claim involved.

Floodsmen works with many different types of disasters or the need for restoration. They have had the opportunity to work on hoarder houses, major plumbing issues, leaks and spills, and many more.

Want to see what they’re capable of? Check out the photo gallery on their website and then schedule a free assessment or call (801) 896-1000.

*Sponsored Content.