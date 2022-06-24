(The Daily Dish) Today on the Daily Dish we are joined by Darry “Gator” Alton, Cleats Across America CEO who is here to tell us about who they are and why he is passionate about what they do!

Cleats across America is a nonprofit charity under Gridiron University. They’re focused on helping to build and help form friendships that last a lifetime that can only happen through playing sports. Hoping to create a lifetime brotherhood.

As you've probably already figured out, this is an exciting opportunity

Wondering who Gridiron University is and more about the Brotherhood?

Unfortunately, there are moments in our lives when circumstances arise that mean we have to choose between having the necessities or having the social opportunities to help sustain us. Cleats Across America wants to help where they can!

