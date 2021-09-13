Learn how you can get out of pain and get back to enjoying life!

Over 20 million people in the United States suffer from painful, debilitating, Peripheral Neuropathy. Nurse practitioner Shamis Tate with True Health joins Nicea and Surae on The Daily Dish to talk about how they are helping their patients get out of pain and get back to enjoying life again.

Peripheral neuropathy is characterized as weakness, numbness, and pain from nerve damage, usually in the hands and feet. Symptoms include pain, a pins-and-needles sensation, numbness, and weakness. The staff at True Health focuses on offering safe and effective treatment solutions to combat the unpleasant sensations that accompany this condition.

Symptoms of Neuropathy:

Burning

Tingling

Numbness

Pins and needles

Balance Issues

The most effective treatment option for peripheral neuropathy isn’t always obvious, so their doctors will perform a thorough exam in order to determine the treatment, or combination of treatments, that will be most effective at relieving the symptoms that patients are experiencing.

Neuropathy Reversal Process:

Reduce Inflammation

Restore vital nutrients

Improve circulation

Activate the body’s natural healing process

Stimulate proper nerve transmission

Left untreated, the effects of neuropathy can get progressively worse. Contact True Health in Salt Lake City by visiting their website or phone (801) 618-4688 to schedule a free consultation.

*Sponsored content