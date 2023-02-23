Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Today we have the upbeat and inspiring Eliza Peterson, Marketing Coordinator for The Natural History Museum of Utah who is excited to tell us about an upcoming event – The 2023 Chocolate & Cheese Festival!

When : Saturday, March 11, 2023 – 10:00am to 5:00pm Sunday, March 12, 2023 – 10:00am to 5:00pm

: Where : 301 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City

: What : The 2023 Chocolate & Cheese Festival: Chocolate and cheese—these contrasting flavors come together at NHMU’s Chocolate & Cheese Festival, where you can celebrate two of the most beloved tastes in the world. With a lively market of fine food purveyors and delicious workshops to help guests learn more, the festival is a delightful, sweet-and-savory situation for all foodies in and around Salt Lake City.

About the Natural History Museum of Utah

The Natural History Museum of Utah is one of the leading scientific research and cultural institutions in the country. Established in 1963, the museum’s 10 permanent exhibitions are anchored by its state-of-the-art collections and research facilities containing more than 1.6 million objects.

