Learn how to remove unwanted fat with procedures beyond liposuction

Dr. Bill Cimikoski, Medical Director of Utah Stem Cells joined Surae on The Daily Dish to discuss the BodyTite and Facetite procedures. He tells Surae that these procedures are excellent for getting rid of unwanted fat, while at the same time “shrink wrapping” the skin so that any loose skin is simultaneously tightened at the same time.

For some individuals, there may only be minimal (or none at all) fat to extract and it might be only necessary to tighten the skin. Depending on the area Utah Stem Cells are treating, they often see that in some individuals, there isn’t really any fat to speak of and their patients are just looking for skin tightening and this is an excellent way to achieve that goal!

Unfortunately, on the other hand, some patients do have a large amount of fat in certain areas and then this device is also accompanied by liposuction. This is where they can suck the fat in addition to tightening the loose skin at the same time. This procedure is called Radio Frequency assisted Liposuction. At Utah Stem Cells they also offer High Definition Radio Frequency assisted liposuction to sculpt abs.

They offer many different treatments for different areas of the body, including the following:

Around the eyes – including the loose skin above the eyelids

Abdomen and Love Handles

Back and “Bra Fat” areas

Booty, including the Brazilian Butt Lift

Breast Lift with the option of doing fat transfer to the breasts

Cellulite Correction and Thighs

Knees

Arms

Jaw Line and Neck

Spot areas such as just the Jowls or prominent Nasolabial Folds

Vaginal Rejuvenation

Virtually anywhere on the body that has either loose skin or fat

All procedures are in-office and with only small holes or needle punctures, which heal completely without scarring. There is no need for general anesthesia and all are completed with lidocaine fluid although they do offer nitrous oxide, ketamine, and other methods to keep people comfortable and less anxious.

As a special gift, anyone who calls in after viewing The Daily Dish today will be entitled to $200 off any procedure.

To find out more about how Dr. Bill Cimikoski and Utah Stem Cells can help you, visit their website or you can give them a call at Phone number: (801) 999-4860

