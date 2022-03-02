(The Daily Dish) March is sleep awareness month during which health professionals encourage people to learn about the health benefits of sleep and commit to adopting better sleep practices. If you’ve been having a hard time getting to sleep lately, you’re not alone.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, a third of U.S. adults report that they usually get less than the recommended amount of sleep, which for adults between the ages of 18 and 60 is seven or more hours per night.

Dr. Kelli Graziano, Medical Director with Optum Utah is joining us on The Daily Dish to share tips on how to get good night’s sleep.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, the amount of sleep recommended depends on your age group. It is recommended that adults, between 18 and 60 years, get seven or more hours per night, with an hour or two extra for those older than 65.

In addition to how much sleep you get, the type of sleep (i.e. good or bad) is also important to your health. According to the CDC, some signs of poor sleep can include not feeling rested after the recommended amount of sleep, waking up during the night or experiencing symptoms of sleep disorders including snoring or gasping for air.

Getting enough sleep is something that people need for good health. The presence of sleep disorders can have negative effects on a person’s overall health and wellbeing.

There are a few major sleep disorders that can affect a person’s sleep and sometimes overall health. Making sure that you see a doctor if you are experiencing any of these disorder symptoms and receiving a proper diagnosis can help you get proper treatment.

Insomnia: This refers to an inability to initiate or maintain sleep. Typically, insomnia symptoms will manifest as excessive daytime sleepiness and impact the individual’s ability to function properly the next day. Sometimes people will experience early morning awakening in which they wake up hours earlier than anticipated and are not able to get back to sleep.

This refers to an inability to initiate or maintain sleep. Typically, insomnia symptoms will manifest as excessive daytime sleepiness and impact the individual’s ability to function properly the next day. Sometimes people will experience early morning awakening in which they wake up hours earlier than anticipated and are not able to get back to sleep. Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS): This sleep disorder refers to an uncomfortable sensation in a person’s upper leg that can feel like a “creeping” or cause aches and pains throughout the leg. The sensation can make it hard to initiate sleep as it is often relieved by moving the leg via kicking or walking.

This sleep disorder refers to an uncomfortable sensation in a person’s upper leg that can feel like a “creeping” or cause aches and pains throughout the leg. The sensation can make it hard to initiate sleep as it is often relieved by moving the leg via kicking or walking. Narcolepsy: This condition is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness and muscle weakness that can occur in sometimes unusual circumstances, such as during walking or physical activity. In narcolepsy, muscle weakness is typically brought on by surprise or other strong emotions. Narcolepsy is also sometimes referred to as someone having “sleep attacks.”

This condition is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness and muscle weakness that can occur in sometimes unusual circumstances, such as during walking or physical activity. In narcolepsy, muscle weakness is typically brought on by surprise or other strong emotions. Narcolepsy is also sometimes referred to as someone having “sleep attacks.” Sleep Apnea: Although there are other symptoms, snoring at night can be a key sign of sleep apnea. Individuals who deal with sleep apnea will often have episodes or experiences where they are gasping for air or making snorting noises while they sleep. During this time their sleep is momentarily interrupted and as a result, they may feel as if they are not well-rested the next day or experience daytime sleepiness. There are many causes of sleep apnea, and general treatment is recommended based on underlying issues. For example, if a person is suffering from congestive heart failure (CHF), treating this condition may improve sleep apnea symptoms. Sleep apnea is very serious as it may obstruct airflow through nasal passages.

Not getting enough sleep or regularly getting poor sleep can sometimes lead to the development of chronic diseases that have had an increasingly common role in premature illness or death. There are a variety of conditions that can occur as a result of insufficient sleep, some of the most common:

Obesity : Research has shown that poor or shortened sleep can lead to metabolic changes that are linked to excess body weight, which can cause obesity. This is particularly true for children, as sleep is important for brain development and helps regulate the hypothalamus, a region in the brain that manages appetite and energy expenditures.

: Research has shown that poor or shortened sleep can lead to metabolic changes that are linked to excess body weight, which can cause obesity. This is particularly true for children, as sleep is important for brain development and helps regulate the hypothalamus, a region in the brain that manages appetite and energy expenditures. Depression: There has long been an interrelatedness between sleep and depression. For example, sleep disturbances are a key symptom of depression. Recent research has shown that depressive symptoms can decrease when sleep apnea is effectively treated, and sleep has been restored. Therefore, it is important that individuals with depression be monitored for sleep issues and vice versa.

There has long been an interrelatedness between sleep and depression. For example, sleep disturbances are a key symptom of depression. Recent research has shown that depressive symptoms can decrease when sleep apnea is effectively treated, and sleep has been restored. Therefore, it is important that individuals with depression be monitored for sleep issues and vice versa. Diabetes: Not getting enough or not getting good enough sleep are both predictors for levels of hemoglobin A1c, which is an important marker of blood sugar control in the body. As a result, not getting enough sleep can increase your risk for the development of type 2 diabetes. Improving sleep can help improve blood sugar control in people who have type 2 diabetes.

Not getting enough or not getting good enough sleep are both predictors for levels of hemoglobin A1c, which is an important marker of blood sugar control in the body. As a result, not getting enough sleep can increase your risk for the development of type 2 diabetes. Improving sleep can help improve blood sugar control in people who have type 2 diabetes. Cardiovascular disease: The presence of sleep apnea has been shown to be a key predictor of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular diseases such as stroke, hypertension, coronary heart disease and irregular heartbeat, are shown to be more prevalent in those who suffer from sleep apnea than those who do not. In addition, the process of hardening arteries known as atherosclerosis and sleep apnea share common physiological characteristics.

It’s important to talk with your medical provider or doctor if you are experiencing sleep disturbances or serious issues related to sleep arise, such as obstruction of your breathing during sleep. In addition to diagnosing a sleep disorder, your doctor can also ask questions to help uncover any underlying conditions that may be causing your sleep issues.

Adopting healthy sleep habits is another good way to ensure that you are getting enough sleep which can help maintain your overall health and wellness. Some tips around optimizing sleep include:

Move your body during the day. Staying physically active is a great way to ensure that you can fall asleep at night.

Ensure you have a dark, comfortable and cool space to sleep at night. Block light with blackout shades or wear a sleep mask. The disappearance of light in the evening tells the brain it’s time to wind down.

Avoid screens in the bedroom, including television, smartphones, or laptops. Many of us use our phones as an alarm clock – make sure you take advantage of the sleep mode on your device.

Make going to bed a ritual. Develop a consistent routine that is focused on going to bed and waking up at the same time every day.

Finish your dinner and drinks at least two hours before bedtime – a big meal tells your brain to wake up and alcohol wreaks havoc on the chemicals that regulate your circadian rhythm.

Take deep slow breaths as you are falling asleep. This helps slow down your heart rate, making you feel calmer.

OptumCare Utah

Questions? Call 1-866-637-5268 for more information or TTY 711 or visit their website.

*Sponsored Content.