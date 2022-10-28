(The Daily Dish) Through recent economic shifts throughout the world, many people have been questioning their plans for retirement and what the future holds. Some are feeling anxious and uncertain, we are lucky to have this professional available to help.

Today Nicea had a chance to speak with Paul Crookston, a Financial Services Professional who has 18 years of experience with NYLIFE Securities LLC. and they sat down to talk about what some may be facing during retirement and what their biggest concerns are.

Paul tells us that their industry uses a term called the “Retirement-Red-Zone”. This refers to the five years before and five years after retirement, which is often the most critical time for making sure the right strategies are in place. Most people in this position are most concerned with whether their money will last throughout their retirement.

Paul’s clients in the “Retirement Red Zone” are looking for safety and predictability for their retirement income. One option he offers is an income annuity that provides a stream of guaranteed income for life. Guarantees are backed by the claims-paying ability of the issuer.

He recently spoke with a retired client who has been receiving income from New York Life for over 10 years. The client was grateful he didn’t have to micromanage, monitor the financial markets, or worry about running completely out of money. In addition, fixed rates have risen over the past several months, providing clients with more options to earn steady, predictable growth.

Another great option is a variable annuity. This plan can provide fixed, variable, and index-linked investment options that offer growth potential and protection against the uncertainties of the financial markets.

*The experience of the person(s) described above may not be representative of the experiences of other clients. And the experiences obtained by these people are not indicative of the future experiences that may be obtained by clients.

Many people seem to find financial decisions overwhelming with so many options and complex information, making financial decisions isn’t easy. New York Life has one of the best reputations in the industry, and Paul is proud to be part of their team. His clients love that he is right here in Utah, they can always get a hold of him, and he can explain anything that they feel they need a better understanding of.

Together Paul and his clients can create a strategy that’s customized to their individual needs and goals and he believes that he and his clients are all in this together for the long haul. That means people can count on him to help manage and update their approach as their life changes.

*Sponsored Content.