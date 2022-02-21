Learn how to increase your comfort during a disaster and also help get through the recovery phase easier

(The Daily Dish) People often ask why preparedness is so important and the answer is: Ultimately it could be the difference between life and death, but it will increase our comfort during a disaster and help us get through the recovery phase.

Today, we have Wade Mathews, Be Ready Utah Manager, Utah Division of Emergency Management in the studio to tell us about the Be Ready Utah Expo.

By attending the Expo, people can prepare for all-hazards. The biggest risk in Utah is earthquakes, which are covered extensively, but they will also teach about how to prepare for floods, fires, and other natural and man-made hazards in their 50 different available classes.

When you think about emergency preparedness almost everyone thinks about a disaster supply kit (formerly known as a 72 hour kit), which is necessary and very important. But, it is not the only thing that is needed. After you’ve got the disaster supply kit, start building your additional food and water storage. Then you’ll want to prepare for power outages, health needs and communication outages. Then you’ll want to consider adding flood and earthquake insurance to your financial plan. At the Expo, there will be exhibitors and classes that can help with all of these options and more!

We should all know what are called protective actions or steps to take to survive a disaster like Evacuation, Shelter-in-place, and phrases like Drop, Cover, and Hold-on for earthquakes, Turn Around Don’t Drown for floods, and Run, Hide, Fight for active threats, and more. At the Be Ready Utah Expo, they will have activities in the Disaster Discovery Center where people can learn and practice those potentially life-saving protective actions.

This is the very first Be Ready Utah Expo. There was one planned for 2020, but it was canceled for the pandemic. Their top sponsor is Harvest Right, the freeze drier company. They also appreciate the support of all of their sponsors and planning partners.

Tickets and other information are available by going to their website. The Expo is open this Friday from 2 PM to 8 PM and Saturday from 9 AM to 6 PM at the Mountain America Expo Center.

They will be observing pandemic protective actions by encouraging social distancing, mask-wearing, hand sanitizing, and staying home if sick.

*Sponsored Content.