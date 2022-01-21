Learn how to get paid for your time while helping other people in the community and around the world

(The Daily Dish) Although it is a new year, the need for Plasma donations has not changed and is just as urgent if not more than ever before.

Plasma is a vital source material for several plasma-derived medications that treat and prevent life-threatening diseases, illnesses and conditions. Plasma can’t be created in a laboratory or synthetically produced. Compassionate people who are donating their plasma make these medications possible. Patients around the world need and value donors.

This plasma from recovered COVID-19 donors contains antibodies that are specific against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. These antibodies are proteins called immunoglobulins, which may help the body fight infectious diseases.

Grifols has been applying its broad knowledge and deep expertise in producing immunoglobulins to manufacture a specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin to combat two different stages of COVID-19 disease: hospitalized patients and asymptomatic outpatients.

Grifols pays well for donations, each donor receives compensation on a Grifols prepaid Visa debit card that is refilled after each donation. Upon completing your first donation, you will receive the debit card, information on how to use it, a list of ATM locations where you can make withdrawals, and contact information for the bank.

Questions about donation amounts and any bonuses offered should be directed to your local donation center, you can locate your nearest center here.

Grifols love’s the community. Supporting them is at the very foundation of what they do — each of their donation centers is encouraged to engage with and support from where they stand. This same commitment is what inspires them to do what they do best — collecting plasma to develop medicine for friends and neighbors near and far. That’s something they couldn’t do without the donors.

Know that your efforts as a plasma donor are making a difference for people all around the world. For more information about how you can donate plasma and who to contact, visit the Grifols website.

*Sponsored Content.