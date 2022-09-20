(The Daily Dish) Salt Lake Community College is actively training our next generation of medical specialists, and we have Dr. Angela Belnap to help us “dish” with us about it.

Did you know Surgical Technologists work as part of a surgical team under the supervision of a physician or registered nurse and are an important part of successful surgical procedures?

The Salt Lake Community College Surgical Technology program will equip you with the clinical skills and professional expertise to excel in this exciting field. Also, they offer outstanding classroom instruction and clinical experiences under the supervision of their knowledgeable and experienced faculty and staff.

Their graduates enjoy career success in a wide variety of surgical settings, including hospital operating rooms, outpatient care clinics, private surgery clinics, and more.

If you’re interested in learning more about The Salt Lake Community College Surgical Technology Program, visit their website.

