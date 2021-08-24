Learn how doTERRA is helping kids and parents ease into back to school

With school getting back in session and fall weather approaching, it’s a great time to be actively boosting our immunity. Here to tell viewers how doTERRA is helping to do just that is Krista Numbers.

With some of the most powerful and convenient doTERRA On Guard products, Back-to-School Essentials has everything you need to feel good about returning to school. These products fit perfectly a child’s backpack or in any kitchen or bathroom in your house and ensure everyone’s hands are clean, using only safe and natural ingredients. This kit is centered around doTERRA’s On Guard blend and includes the foaming hand wash, the sanitizing mist, the sanitizing wipes, and the amber soap dispenser.

On Guard protects against environmental and seasonal threats with essential oils known for their positive effects on the immune system when ingested. doTERRA On Guard can be taken internally on a daily basis to maintain healthy immune function.* It can also be used on surfaces throughout the home as a non-toxic cleaner. When diffused, doTERRA On Guard helps purify the air and can be very energizing and uplifting.

Supports healthy immune and respiratory function when used internally.

Ingest to support the body’s natural antioxidant defenses.

Powerful surface cleaner.

Energizing and uplifting aroma.

There are several different ways to use On Guard and Krista gives a few of her favorites:

Add two to three drops in a veggie capsule for an immune boost.

Add to water for an effective all-purpose surface cleaner.

Soak sliced apples in water and a few drops for a healthy, immune-boosting snack.

Combine a few drops of doTERRA On Guard with Fractionated Coconut Oil for a natural hand cleanser.

Diffusion: Use three to four drops in the diffuser of your choice.

For more information about doTERRA, The On Guard Back to school kit, or the 2021 Evolve Convention, visit their website or follow along on Facebook.

*Sponsored content