(The Daily Dish) Jennifer and Jacob with Utah Beef Council are cooking up some “Lean Mean Cheeseburgers” today! Get the recipe and make your own at home!
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 2 tablespoons quick-cooking oats
- 1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning blend
- 4 seeded or whole wheat hamburger buns, split
- 4 slices low-fat cheese, such as Cheddar or American
Optional Toppings:
- Lettuce leaves
- Tomato slices
Instructions:
- Place oats in a food-safe plastic bag. Seal bag securely, squeezing out excess air. Rollover bag with rolling pin to crush oats to a fine consistency.
- Combine Ground Beef, oats, and steak seasoning blend in a large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch patties.
- Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
- Line the bottom of each bun with lettuce and tomato, if desired; top with burger and cheese slice. Close sandwiches.
- Test Kitchen Tips Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
For more recipes and nutritional information about Utah Beef Council, visit their website.
*Sponsored Content.