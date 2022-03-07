(The Daily Dish) Jennifer and Jacob with Utah Beef Council are cooking up some “Lean Mean Cheeseburgers” today! Get the recipe and make your own at home!

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

2 tablespoons quick-cooking oats

1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning blend

4 seeded or whole wheat hamburger buns, split

4 slices low-fat cheese, such as Cheddar or American

Optional Toppings:

Lettuce leaves

Tomato slices

Instructions:

Place oats in a food-safe plastic bag. Seal bag securely, squeezing out excess air. Rollover bag with rolling pin to crush oats to a fine consistency. Combine Ground Beef, oats, and steak seasoning blend in a large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch patties. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Line the bottom of each bun with lettuce and tomato, if desired; top with burger and cheese slice. Close sandwiches. Test Kitchen Tips Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

For more recipes and nutritional information about Utah Beef Council, visit their website.

*Sponsored Content.