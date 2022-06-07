(The Daily Dish) Jeremy Cunningham, Public Policy Director with the Alzheimer’s Association, Utah Chapter joined Nicea and Deena on The Daily Dish today to talk about how they’re helping Utah to lead the way in the fight for research!

Jeremy and Representative John Curtis recently took a trip to Washington Curtis to discuss with others what is and what can be done with research.

Many may not realize but Utah is leading the way in the fight for research and part of that is due to Jeremy and his team and the work they have done. They have been working on getting many things passed in congress, such as H.R.3085 or the ENACT Act.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, which is a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60-80% of dementia cases.

Did you know that June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month? Worldwide, more than 55 million people are living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. You can join the Alzheimer’s Association in going purple and raising awareness. The more that people know about Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness, the more people are inspired to take action and get involved. Learn more about how you can participate and get involved!

Have you heard about June 21st being considered the Longest Day? If not, let us tell you all about it!

The Longest Day is a Fundraising Event for the Alzheimer’s Association and is held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. It is symbolic of the struggle of those living with Alzheimer’s disease and what their families go through. Every day is the longest day for someone living with Alzheimer’s disease. Learn more!

If you are a caregiver and you’re looking for help, call the 24/7 helpline at (800) 272-3900 or visit the website.

*Sponsored Content.