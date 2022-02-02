Know someone who is getting married this year? Head out for a fun girl’s trip to the Bridal Showcase this weekend!

(The Daily Dish) Destrie and Paula Strasburg are the owners of Bōda Bridal and today they joined us to talk about the upcoming Bridal Expo and also what bridal trends they’re seeing for 2022.

Bōda Bridal is locally owned by a mother-daughter team and all dresses are custom designed. They offer two locations – One at Gardner Village and One at Trolley Square and they’re offering dresses available at several bridal boutiques in Utah and Arizona.

Let’s talk Bridal dress trends for 2022!

Destrie and Paula gave us a sneak peek of dresses and trends they’re seeing on the show. If you’re planning an event that will be happening in 2022, a few things that you’ll want to include or keep an eye out for:

Simple Crepe and Satin Gowns

Ballgowns and Pastel Colors

Big Puff Sleeves and Big Bows

Statement Veils and Hats

Unique necklines and a lot of lace

At Bōda Bridal, they offer Unique Gowns, Affordable Prices, and Modest Options. Visit their website for information about what they have to offer and to set up an appointment.

You can also visit them at the Bridal Showcase this weekend, February 4th and 5th!

At the Bridal Showcase, they will be offering everything you will need to prepare for your event all in one location! Also, there will be daily fashion shows allowing you to see the latest trends in wedding gowns and formal wear for the entire bridal party!

Enter to win a Grand Prize, Sponsored by My 99.5 and KZHT!

Two Grand Prizes Available – Grand prizes will be given away after each fashion show. To enter find the QR code by fashion show or at the vendor’s booth. *Must be present to win, 18 years old and getting married. Friday at 5:30 PM – Wedding Cake from Granite Bakery is the available Grand Prize Saturday at 1:00 PM – Wedding Gown from Mary’s Bridal is the available Grand Prize



While you’re there, enter to win gifts EVERY HOUR from vendors. Head on over and like The Utah Bridal Showcase on Facebook or Instagram to enter! *Must be present to win, 18 years old and getting married.

The Utah Bridal Show will be held at Mountain America Expo Center (FREE PARKING) located at 9575 South State Street, Sandy, Utah 84107 on Friday, February 4th: 3 PM – 8 PM and Saturday, February 5th: 11 AM – 7 PM.

Admission: Adults $7.00, 12 and under FREE when accompanied by an adult. You can save $2.00 by purchasing your tickets online.

Are you or someone you know planning a wedding? Enter for a chance to win tickets to the 38th Annual South Towne Bridal Showcase!

*Sponsored Content.