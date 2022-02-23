(The Daily Dish) Jake Stone with Zerorez joined Nicea to talk about their processes and also all of their current specials they’re offering for February! Hurry and get it booked before it’s too late!

You probably feel the same about your rugs or carpet right now after most of the winter season, dirty and dingy. Zerorez uses a substance called Powered Water to clean and leave zero residues, something other cleaners cannot promise.

Zerorez uses its proprietary substance called Powered Water. It is created by running it through an electrolysis process, altering the molecule. It becomes slick to the touch and has all the cleaning properties of soap, but none of the side effects. Soap can be difficult to rinse out and often leaves a sticky residue on the carpet. Powered Water eliminates the need for soap and dries just like water, leaving nothing behind.

Most cleaners use soaps and detergents are extremely challenging to get out. They can be taken out, but you must rinse, rinse, rinse, rinse and repeat. It’s a long process to remove all the chemicals left in carpet. Even if you can remove the soaps and detergent, you’re then left with the carpet sopping wet. This can bring other problems potentially creating mold in the backing of your carpet or the pad. Once Powered Water dries the carpet goes back to neutral, it can’t harm you.

After 20-30 minutes maximum, your carpet and rug will look better than new!

Also, did you know the quality of the air in your home can be as much as 5x -10x worse than the air outdoors?

The list of potential allergens and pathogens in your ductwork is long: bacteria, kitchen grease, pet dander, and more. The EPA lists indoor air quality as one of the top 5 health threats in America. Zerorez offers the most advanced, powerful air duct cleaning system available. You can trust in their patent-pending technology to keep you breathing easy and feeling well.

*Sponsored Content.