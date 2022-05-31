(The Daily Dish) The Weber County GOP has arranged for Dr. Ben Carson to come and speak and share his thoughts with our Utah communities. If you’re not familiar with who we are talking about, let me tell you who it is!

Dr. Ben Carson is a famous retired neurosurgeon, a former political candidate, a best-selling author, and a recipient of the Library of Congress’ “Living Legend” award. Today we have Jake Sawyer, Weber County’s GOP Chairperson to tell us why they’ve asked Dr. Ben Carson to come and speak for them.

Jake tells Nicea that so many members of their community, in Utah and others around the world are seeking meaningful leadership and changes in how the country moves forward which means they are trying to get as many people involved as possible to share their voices.

The Country, as a whole, is actively seeking to gain quality candidates in office and they hope that by having Dr. Ben Carson come out and speak at this event they can enact change where it is needed, plus people will also have the opportunity to get their photo with and meet him in person!

Dr. Ben Carson is scheduled to be at The Dee Events Center on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, you can grab tickets by visiting this website.

Ticket Prices and Details:

General Admission $30.00

Preferred Seating $50.00 Lower Bowl Seating

VIP Meet & Greet $150.00 Come shake hands and get a photo with Dr. Ben Carson. This comes with VIP floor seating.

Sponsorship $500.00 Program, banner, website advertising placement. This also comes with 2 VIP floor section tickets.

VIP Private Reception $1,000.00 Come enjoy light refreshments, mingle, and chat with Dr. Ben Carson. Have the ultimate VIP show!



*Sponsored Content.