It’s cold outside, this recipe is perfect to make at home to stay warm!

(The Daily Dish) These cold temperatures outside call for something to warm you up on the inside. Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council has the PERFECT dish that is great for the whole family. Warm-up with this recipe for Beef Chili!

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)

1 can (15 ounces) reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted beef broth

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted diced tomatoes

1 can (4 ounces) diced green chilies or sliced jalapeño peppers

2 tablespoons chili powder

Toppings: Sour cream Chopped fresh cilantro Sliced green onions Shredded Cheddar cheese Sliced avocado (optional)



Instructions:

Heat in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.

Cook’s Tip : Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Stir in beans, broth, tomatoes, green chilies, and chili powder; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes to develop flavors, stirring occasionally. Garnish with Toppings, as desired.

Cook’s Tip : Omit green onions and cilantro if serving to young/early eaters (6-7 months). Toppings like avocado and shredded cheddar cheese provide a great opportunity for providing a variety of tastes and textures to this dish for young/early eaters.

Test Kitchen Tips Use a potato masher to break up Ground Beef into small crumbles while browning.

For additional recipes or information, you can visit the Utah Beef Council website.

