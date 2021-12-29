Invest in yourself to help keep your mind healthy in 2022!

(The Daily Dish) BetterHelp is a customized online therapy that offers video, phone, and even live chat sessions with your therapist. It’s available so you don’t have to see anyone on camera if you don’t want to.

The best way to think about therapy is through analogies:

We get our cars serviced to prevent bigger issues down the road.

We work out and visit the doctor to prevent injury and disease in our bodies.

We see the dentist for our teeth to prevent cavities and other issues.

Going to therapy is like all of the above; it’s routine maintenance for your mental and emotional wellness to prevent bigger issues down the road. Also, if you’re going to therapy it does NOT mean something is wrong with you; it means you’re investing in yourself to keep your mind healthy.

BetterHelp offers 4 different ways to access a therapist:

Messaging Therapy – Exchanging messages with your therapist

Video Conferencing/Zoom – Video conferencing with your therapist online

Phone Therapy – Speaking over the phone (or sending a text message) with your therapist.

Live Chat Therapy – Live chatting with your therapist using test or audio messaging

All of these options are making it so therapy is affordable and location is not an issue. They also make it so you may feel more at ease by speaking with the chosen therapist easier. Face to Face is something that can be hard to do with strangers and you might not be able to open up to a therapist for several visits in a traditional setting.

In addition to these benefits, there is also the benefit of privacy. You don’t have to worry about bumping into someone you might know and having that feeling as if you should be ashamed of your choice to visit a therapist. You should never be ashamed of this choice but you should have privacy. No one should have to explain their reasons to anyone until they’re ready to.

BetterHelp is much more affordable than in-person therapy and you can be matched with a therapist in under 48 hours. They offer access to licensed, trained, experienced, and accredited psychologists, marriage and family therapists, clinical social workers, and board licensed professional counselors.

In addition to being available for individual use, they’re also available for organizations to use. They’ve been used by Schools, EAP’s, Non-Profits, Cities, and communities during times of tragedy or hardships.

Members have stated that they love having access to BetterHelp because they can get the support and help they need, when they need it, no matter where they are. BetterHelp also allows them unlimited messaging with their therapist and they also have access to digital tools such as a journal, interactive worksheets, and goal tracking. All of these tools help them to maintain a work-life balance and create more enjoyable moments at home.

If you or a family member are experiencing a crisis or you could be in danger, please contact one of the below numbers or dial 911 for assistance:

National Domestic Hotline: 800-799-7233

Substance Abuse Support: 800-662-HELP (4357)

Sexual Abuse Support: 800-656-4673

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

We have all been taught to invest in our health through yoga, hiking, the gym. Why invest in everything else and not your mind?

Visit the BetterHelp website today and start 2022 on the right track by investing in your mind. Viewers get 20% off their first month.

*Sponsored Content.

