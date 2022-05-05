(The Daily Dish) Intimacy is a very sensitive, and often times embarrassing issue to address. Whether it be with a partner or with a doctor, the insecurity associated with this can often times result in many males leaving them unaddressed.

While ED is often thought to be an issue seen in older stages of life, it can actually affect men of any age. Every year there are more than 3 million men who experience ED in the United States. Treatment options have traditionally included prescription medications, injections, and even surgery. Though, with advancements in technology, a new treatment option is now available called Acoustic Wave Therapy.

For years, Wasatch Medical Clinic in Utah has practiced this treatment with its patients. Combining radial shockwaves and focused shockwaves, Acoustic Wave Therapy helps their patients achieve long lasting results while also being completely needle-free, surgery-free, and drug-free. It’s been shown to stimulate growth of new blood vessels, meaning increased blood flow and pleasure during intimacy.

This revolutionary technology is helping men of all ages overcome their ED. It can help you get back to 100% functionality. Acoustic Wave Therapy uses pulsating acoustic waves to widen blood vessels and increase blood flow in men. In the past, treatment for ED has been through medication, injections, even surgery with less than promising results. AWT is a natural fix and it’s a long-lasting solution.

Acoustic Wave Therapy is FDA cleared as of 2015 and is in 23 clinics across the country. Data has been collected from 2,000 patients and 1,800 are happy.

Patients suffering from erectile dysfunction should first be evaluated for any underlying physical and psychological conditions. If treatment of the underlying conditions doesn’t help, medications and assistive devices, such as pumps, can be prescribed.

Give Wasatch Medical staff a call (801) 901-8000 or visit their website to schedule a free 30 minute consultation, which involves an ultrasound to see where you’re at. You never know what the results might be after your appointment and you and your significant other might be pleasantly surprised.

*Sponsored Content.